A Convicted Felon, Chris Collins Eyes Florida Congressional Seat

A New York congressman who was convicted of insider trading, Chris Collins, is eyeing Congressman Byron Donald’s seat in South Florida.

In 2020, Mr. Collins was convicted of insider trading after receiving a stock tip from a pharmaceutical company’s board member in 2017. He called his son to tell him to sell a company’s stock after learning nonpublic information about a failed trial for a drug the company was hoping to bring to market.

Now, Mr. Collins wants to return to Congress.

“If Florida-19 does open up, I’m interested to run for Congress again,” Mr. Collins said at an event Monday. “I’m going to be looking for your support to be the first member of Congress in the past 55 years to support two different states, and only the second in the last 90 years.”

Mr. Collins also was charged with lying to the FBI about his insider trading scheme. Part of what sealed Mr. Collins’s conviction was that he was caught on camera on national television committing the crime in front of the White House.

“Moments later, from the White House lawn, Collins notified his son, Cameron, so that he could trade the stock ahead of the public announcement and avoid taking a substantial loss,” the U.S. attorney who prosecuted the case, Geoffrey Berman, said.

At the time, Mr. Collins represented New York’s 27th District, which covered swaths of Western New York between Rochester and Buffalo. The district was eliminated in the 2022 redistricting cycle.

Mr. Collins was sentenced to 26 months in prison by a federal judge, Vernon Broderick, in the Southern District of New York. In 2018, he won re-election despite a looming trial.

Although Mr. Collins was sentenced in January 2020, the beginning of his sentence was repeatedly delayed. He finally surrendered to authorities on October 13, 2020, at a minimum security prison at Pensacola, Louisiana, where he was supposed to serve more than two years.

On December 22, 2020, President Trump pardoned Mr. Collins, meaning he served only about two-and-a-half months of his sentence. Mr. Collins was the first member of Congress to back Mr. Trump in 2016.

Now, Mr. Collins, who now lives in Florida, is looking at running for Congress once again in the state’s 19th District, currently occupied by another former New Yorker, Mr. Donalds.

“I’m positioning myself, I feel good,” Mr. Collins told WBEN on Monday. “I’m going to be active now in the Collier County Republican Committee and start helping where I can, where I’ve been basically hiding in plain sight for the last three years.”

Mr. Donalds has signaled that he is interested in running for governor if Governor DeSantis steps down or when his term ends in 2026. Mr. Collins also took the opportunity to support Mr. Trump’s candidacy once again.

“I stay true to a course, I have principles that I stand on, and I said I can go back to Congress because Trump is, A, going to be the nominee and, B, he’s going to be president,” Mr. Collins said. “And I want to be back in the fray, supporting him.”