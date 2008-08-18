Fishburne Set To Join ‘CSI’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” has solved the mystery of who will replace departing star William Petersen: It’s Laurence Fishburne.

Mr. Fishburne, an Emmy and Tony winner, will be introduced in the ninth episode of the upcoming 10th season, the network told the Associated Press on Monday. He’ll play a forensics scientist with a secret.

The air date for Mr. Petersen’s final episode has yet to be determined but will be early next year. Mr. Petersen has been with the series since it made its debut in fall 2000 and will remain a “CSI” executive producer, the network said.

Mr. Fishburne, 47, received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Ike Turner in 1993’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and a Tony in 1992 for “Two Trains Running.” He was a Tony nominee this year for the one-man show “Thurgood,” about Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

His film credits include the “Matrix” sci-fi films, in which he played Morpheus; “Apocalypse Now”; “The Color Purple”; “Mystic River”; “21”; “Akeelah and the Bee,” and “Biker Boyz.” He also is a writer and director.

Mr. Fishburne earned an Emmy for the 1993 premiere episode of Fox’s “Tribeca” and another for the movie “Miss Evers’ Boys,” which marked rare TV projects for the actor. Early in his career, he appeared in shows including “Miami Vice” and “Hill Street Blues.”

The long-running “CSI” remains key for CBS: It finished last season as the network’s top-rated series, ranking no. 9 among all shows with an average weekly audience of 17 million. Spinoffs “CSI: Miami” and “CSI: New York” ranked 16th and 28th, respectively.