Biden ‘Actively Pursuing’ Efforts to Recognize a Palestinian State, Upending Longstanding American Policy

The change marks a shift from the longstanding American policy of opposing the recognition of Palestine as a state both bilaterally and in UN institutions.

Evelyn Hockstein/pool via AP
Secretary Blinken during a press conference at Tel Aviv, January 9, 2024. Evelyn Hockstein/pool via AP
The United States is considering policy options to recognize a Palestinian state, a move which would mark an upheaval of longstanding American policy toward Israel and the Palestinian Authority. 

Secretary of State Blinken asked the State Department to review policy options to recognize Palestine bilaterally and encourage other countries to do the same, two American officials told Axios on Wednesday. One option would be for the United States to refrain from using its veto to block the United Nations’ most powerful body, the security council, from admitting Palestine as a full UN member state.

“Yes, we are actively pursuing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with real security guarantees for Israel,” State Department spokesman, Mathew Miller, told reporters at Washington on Wednesday. “We support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, and we do a lot of work in the government to think about how to bring it about.”

The change marks a shift from the longstanding American policy of opposing the recognition of Palestine as a state both bilaterally and in UN institutions. American leaders have for decades argued that direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority are the only means by a Palestinian state should be created. Mr. Miller noted during his remarks, though, that “the vast majority of options never usually get implemented.”

So too has Israel for years opposed any recognition of a Palestinian state by individual countries and by UN institutions. Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the nation needs to maintain “full security control” over the Gaza Strip when the war comes to an end.

On Monday, the British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that the United Kingdom is also weighing whether to recognize a new independent nation of Palestine to exist alongside Israel. At a London reception for Arab ambassadors, Mr. Cameron said the goal “is to give the Palestinian people a political horizon.”

Under President Obama, the State Department did consider recognizing a Palestinian state after the UN General Assembly voted in favor of accepting Palestine as an “observer” state in 2012, similar to the Vatican. The UN did not accept it as a full member of the organization.

Ms. Koch graduated in 2023 from Harvard College, where she was the editor-in-chief of the student weekly, the Harvard Independent. She reports on issues of higher education and foreign policy at The New York Sun.

