Business Desk

EARNINGS

NIKE 4Q DOWN 5% ON CONVERSE CHARGE Athletic footwear and apparel designer Nike Inc. reported a 5% drop in fourth-quarter earnings yesterday, as charges related to the Converse arbitration ruling and tighter margins offset an 8% increase in revenue.

Net income declined to $332.8 million, or $1.27 a share, from $349.5 million, or $1.30 a share, last year. Excluding a 12-cent charge for the Converse arbitration ruling, earnings would have been $1.39 a share.

– Associated Press

MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

UNIVISION’S BOARD APPROVES $12.3 BILLION SALE TO PRIVATE GROUP Univision Communications Inc.’s board has agreed to sell the nation’s largest Spanish language broadcaster for $12.3 billion in cash to a consortium of investors, the parties involved in the sale announced early yesterday. The company’s shares soared more than 7%. The figure agreed upon late Monday equals $36.25 a share, according, according to a news release on the sale.

– Associated Press