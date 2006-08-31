The New York Sun

Join
National

DOJ, Microsoft Move To Modify 2002 Final Judgment

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Dow Jones Newswires
Dow Jones Newswires

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and the Department of Justice asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to extend to 2009 from 2007 certain provisions in an antitrust final judgment.

The federal government said the extension is meant to ensure companies interested in licensing a communications protocol receive complete and accurate documentation.

The Redmond, Washington, software company agreed in May to the extension due to its difficulty in improving the technical documentation it provides to licensees.

In addition to a two-year extension of the communications protocol licensing program, Microsoft also agreed to let the Justice Department and state agencies ask for an additional three-year extension of the provisions.

The 2002 final judgment requires Microsoft make available to competitors some of its technology to make its server operating systems compatible with client personal computers running the Windows operating system.

If the court doesn’t extend the provision beyond 2009, Microsoft agreed to continue through 2012 making available the technology covered by the final judgment, with a minimum five-year term.

Dow Jones Newswires
Dow Jones Newswires

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use