Microsoft Unveils Zune Device

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Thursday unveiled its Zune digital-media player, aimed at taking on Apple Computer Inc.’s (AAPL) market-leading iPod.

Microsoft said the Zune would come in a 30-gigabyte version with wireless features and a built-in FM radio tuner, as well as a three-inch video screen.

Microsoft said the device would be available in the U.S. in time for the holiday shopping season. Microsoft said the price of its new Zune digital-media players will be “very competitive” with rival products on the market, which include Apple Computer Inc.’s (AAPL) dominant iPod.

A spokeswoman for Microsoft, Katy Gentes, said the company has a “very long-term” vision for Zune, without detailing plans for more models of the wireless device. The company’s first product is a 30-gigabyte player that features Wi-Fi technology.