Microsoft Unveils Zune Device

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Thursday unveiled its Zune digital-media player, aimed at taking on Apple Computer Inc.’s (AAPL) market-leading iPod.

Microsoft said the Zune would come in a 30-gigabyte version with wireless features and a built-in FM radio tuner, as well as a three-inch video screen.

Microsoft said the device would be available in the U.S. in time for the holiday shopping season. Microsoft said the price of its new Zune digital-media players will be “very competitive” with rival products on the market, which include Apple Computer Inc.’s (AAPL) dominant iPod.

A spokeswoman for Microsoft, Katy Gentes, said the company has a “very long-term” vision for Zune, without detailing plans for more models of the wireless device. The company’s first product is a 30-gigabyte player that features Wi-Fi technology.

