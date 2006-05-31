Paulson Selection Makes Analyst Eat Words (Literally)

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

It will be a meal made for an iron stomach.

Back in April, Slate.com’s Moneybox columnist, Daniel Gross, made a promise he may now regret. He wrote that if President Bush could convince an A-list Wall Street CEO to replace John Snow as treasury secretary, he would “buy a copy of ‘Dow 36,000’ and eat the first chapter.”

Well, get chomping. Yesterday morning Mr. Bush nominated the CEO of Goldman Sachs, Henry Paulson, to be the next treasury secretary. “At least it’ll be a cheap meal. ‘Dow 36,000’ is going used on Amazon.com for as little as 4 cents a copy,” Mr. Gross quipped in his column yesterday.

But will he really do it? Mr. Gross emailed that he does plan to follow through on his promise. “First, I have to find a copy,” he wrote. “Then, I have to make the crucial decision on how to consume it: sauteed with garlic and olive oil? Pureed in a fruit smoothie? Shredded and pressed into a panini? Perhaps a combination of all three.”

He also wrote that he will post pictures of his scrumptious feast, either on his blog (danielgross.net) or on Slate.