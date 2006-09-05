This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TALK IT OUT Pace University presents “Aftershock: Rethinking the Future Since September 11, 2001,” a three-day conference examining issues like the emotional impact of the terrorist attacks on individuals, to the global economic impact of the attacks. Participants include a former White House adviser, David Gergen, a co-chairman of the 9/11 Commission, Lee Hamilton, and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. Tomorrow–Friday, 9 a.m., Pace University, Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts, 1 Pace Plaza at Spruce Street, 212-346-1020, free, online registration required. For complete information, go to pace.edu/aftershock.

CINEMATIC THERAPY The Hangin’ Hams production company presents a series of free film screenings for families affected by September 11. Films include Jim Fleigner’s “Rounding First” (2005), about three childhood friends and their experiences during summer vacation. Tickets are available starting tomorrow. Saturday and Sunday, noon, Tribeca Cinemas, 54 Varick St. at Laight Street, 212-941-2000, free.

ECLECTIC TRIBUTE In the Sanctuary of All Souls Church presents “A Concert on the Eve of the Fifth Anniversary of 9/11.” Musicians include percussionist Michel Baklouk, klezmer clarinetist Margot Leverett, and Bharatnatyam dancer Shoba Sharma. Sunday, 6 p.m., 1157 Lexington Ave. at 80th Street, 212-535-5530, $10.