Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY The Andrew Edlin Gallery celebrates its fifth anniversary with an exhibit featuring works from 18 artists including Vahakn Arslanian and Tom Duncan. Above, John Spinks’s “Strong Spine Is Required” (2002); right, Michael Ryan’s “Mutation” (2004). Through Saturday, June 17, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Andrew Edlin Gallery, 529 W. 20th St., sixth floor, between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-206-9723, free.
