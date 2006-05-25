This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEW YORK NATIVE Paintings by Arnold Friedman are on view in “The Language of Paint.” Born in Corona, Queens, Mr. Friedman frequently paints scenes of New York, from Manhattan to upstate Ulster County. Through Friday, June 30, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hollis Taggart Galleries, 958 Madison Ave., between 75th and 76th streets, 212-628-4000, free.

WHATEVER WHEREVER Abstract painter Eva Lundsager presents “Wherever,” her first New York exhibit in nine years. Her brightly colored, fantastical landscapes are influenced by Charles Burchfield and Edvard Munch. Through Friday, July 7, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Greenberg Van Doren Gallery, 730 Fifth Ave., between 56th and 57th streets, 212-445-0444, free.

FLAVORFUL ART Painter and sculptor Rebecca Goyette presents her new exhibit, “Delicious.” The figures on view display a collision between tradition and mass culture, such as the sculpture “Junk Food Bride,” which is covered in pizza and hot dogs. “Marie Antoinette” shows people eating strawberry cake under the folds of her massive dress. Through Sunday, July 2, Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m., New York Studio Gallery, 511 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, no. 6-07, 612-987-1473, free.

FROM ALBANIA WITH LOVE Seven artists who participated in last year’s Tirana Biennale in Albania are featured in a “mini biennale” titled “Sweet Taboos.” Artists Adel Abdessemed, Ivan Grubanov, and Sejla Kameric are featured. Through Saturday, July 1, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Apexart, 291 Church St., between Walker and White streets, 212-431-5270, free.