JAPANESE VIDEO Location One Gallery presents “Theory of Everything,” a screening of 10 videos by Japanese artists including Daisuke Nagatsuka, Kohei Kobayashi, and Taro Izumi.The screening is curated by Yuki Okumura. The residency program director of Location One, Nathalie Angles, is host of a post-screening discussion with the artists. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Location One Gallery, 26 Greene St., between Grand and Canal streets, free.

DOWNTOWN GROUP SHOW The Redhead Project Space and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council present “At Hand,” a group exhibit curated by Lou Laurita. Pieces include paper cut-outs of Burberry coats by Jonathan Peck and love notes on Velcro by Tawnie Silva. Other artists include Alexander Seth Cameron and Johannes Vanderbeek. Thursday through Friday, August 18, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Redhead Project Space, 125 Maiden Lane, between Pearl and Water streets, 212-219-9401, free.

FATHER AND DAUGHER The works of father and daughter R. Darrell and Monica Bock are on display in “Soft Touch Wandering Eye.” Above, R. Darrell Bock, “Old Economy, Ambridge, PA” (1989); right, Monica Bock, “Soft Touch (mother and child)” (2006). Through Saturday, Tuesday–Saturday, noon–6 p.m., Soho20 Chelsea Gallery, 511 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, suite 605, 212-367-8994, free.