Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
COLOR ON PAPER The International Print Center of New York presents “New Prints 2006/Summer: Color,” featuring artists Nina Bovasso, Shu-Min Kaldis, and Constance Old. Through Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., International Print Center of New York, 526 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-989-5090, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.