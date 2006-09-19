Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
HOME SWEET HOME “Houses, Clouds and Trees” is an exhibit of paintings by Scott Redden.The works juxtapose seemingly normal outdoor scenes with fantastical elements like gigantic boulders and fields. Through Saturday, October 7, Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Dillon Gallery, 555 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-727-8585, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.