PLANT LIFE The New York Botanical Garden presents “Buried Treasures: The Nature and Art of Bulbs,”an exhibit of plantrelated drawings and paintings from the collection of the LuEsther T. Mertz Library. Featured artists include Georg Dionysius Ehret, Pierre-Joseph Redouté, and Walter Hood Fitch. Through Sunday, January 7, Tuesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., New York Botanical Garden, Bronx River Parkway and Fordham Road, the Bronx, 718-817-8700, $13 general, $11 students and seniors, $5 children.

BIG BUILDINGS Architectural Digest’s “Architecture Days” is a weeklong festival of building-related events. Programs include guided tours of TriBeCa and other city neighborhoods and tours of architecture firms, including Rafael Viñoly Architects and Rogers Marvel Architects. Today through Thursday, times and locations vary, 800-361-7724, $12–$100 for individual events. For complete information, go to architecturedays.com.

PREHISTORIC ART Gallery Onetwentyeight presents “Painting Is a Dinosaur,” an exhibit of oils by Cecilia Andre that explores the state of painting within the contemporary art scene. Through Saturday, October 29,Wednesday–Saturday,1–7 p.m.,Sunday, 1–5 p.m., 128 Rivington St., between Essex and Norfolk streets, 212-674-0244, free.

JUST SHOOT ME The Gallery at New World Stages presents the exhibit “Francesco Scavullo: A Photographic Retrospective,” which features iconic images created for magazines such as Vogue, Rolling Stone, and Cosmopolitan, the latter of which the lensman shot every cover for 30 years. Through Thursday, November 2, Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., New World Stages, 340 W. 50th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 646-871-1730, free.

ALONG THE LINES The Whitney Museum at Altria presents “Trace,” a group exhibit of sculptures and paintings exploring time and space.Artists include Shannon Ebner, Michael Queenland, and Iván Navarro. Through Sunday, November 12, Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., 120 Park Ave. at 42nd Street, 917-663-2453, free.

RAY OF LIGHT The Rubin Museum of Art presents “Humanitas II,” an exhibit of 26 photographs by Frederic Roberts, who depicts his spiritual trek through Asia between 1986 and 2006.Deborah Willis is curator of the exhibit.Through Monday, February 26, hours vary, Rubin Museum, 150 W. 17th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-620-5000, $10 general, $7 seniors, students, artists, and museum neighbors, free for children and members. For complete information, go to rmanyc.org.