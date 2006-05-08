This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FREE-WHEELING FUN Singer-songwriter Dar Williams and actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, of Broadway’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” perform during “Out on Stage,” a benefit for the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., American Airlines Theater, Penthouse Lobby, 227 W. 42nd St., between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, 212-424-1777, $100.

AHMET ON MY MIND The co-founder of Atlantic Records, Ahmet Ertegun, and pianist Van Cliburn are honored at the New York Pops’ annual gala. Elaine Stritch is host and hip-hop mogul Damon Dash is honored. Tonight, 7 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 56th Street, 212-765-7677, concert tickets begin at $55, dinner dance tickets begin at $250.