Benefit
FUNDING RESEARCH The nonprofit organization amfAR supports AIDS research and provides HIV/AIDS education. A gala benefit features event co-chairmen and actors Jesse Martin, Parker Posey, and Julianna Margulies. Tonight, 8 p.m., the Puck Building, 293 Lafayette St. at Houston Street, 212-806-1612, $175–$1,000.
