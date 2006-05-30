The New York Sun

SPEECH ANALYSIS Robert Dallek and Terry Golway read from their book, “Let Every Nation Know” (Sourcebooks), a collection of essays about the speeches of President Kennedy. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 160 E. 54th St., between Lexington and Third avenues, 212-750-8033, free.

ART CONNECTION Elizabeth Rosner reads from her novel, “Blue Nude” (Ballantine), about a romance between a German painter and an Israeli model. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 461 Park Ave. at 57th Street, 212-980-6785, free.

