ITALIAN POLITICS Alexander Stille reads from his book “The Sack of Rome: How a Beautiful European Country With a Fabled History and a Storied Culture Was Taken Over by a Man Named Silvio Berlusconi” (Penguin). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

FOOD CHAIN Jay Weinstein reads from his book “The Ethical Gourmet” (Broadway), which offers tips and guidelines on organic and sustainable eating. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 10 Columbus Circle, between Broadway and 8th Avenue, 212-823-9775, free.

GREAT WHITE WAY Marshall Berman reads from his book “On the Town: One Hundred Years of Spectacle in Times Square” (Random House), which focuses on the neighborhood’s theatrical past. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

NEIGHBORLY LOVE Caprice Crane reads from her novel “Stupid and Contagious” (Warner Bros.), about a budding romance between two neighbors who are entrepreneurs. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.