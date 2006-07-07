This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BLACK HISTORY Lawrence Otis Graham reads from his book “The Senator and the Socialite: The True Story of America’s First Black Dynasty” (HarperCollins), which tells the story of Blanche Bruce, America’s first black senator. Tonight, 6 p.m., Hue-man Bookstore, 2319 Frederick Douglass Blvd., between 124th and 125th streets, 212-665-7400, free.

BUTTER IS BETTER Nina Planck reads from her book “Real Food: What to Eat and Why” (Bloomsbury), which explores the nutritional value behind foods like egg yolks, cream, and lard. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.