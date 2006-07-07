The New York Sun

BLACK HISTORY Lawrence Otis Graham reads from his book “The Senator and the Socialite: The True Story of America’s First Black Dynasty” (HarperCollins), which tells the story of Blanche Bruce, America’s first black senator. Tonight, 6 p.m., Hue-man Bookstore, 2319 Frederick Douglass Blvd., between 124th and 125th streets, 212-665-7400, free.

BUTTER IS BETTER Nina Planck reads from her book “Real Food: What to Eat and Why” (Bloomsbury), which explores the nutritional value behind foods like egg yolks, cream, and lard. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.

To submit an event for consideration for the Calendar, please wire the particulars to calendar@nysun.com, placing the date of the event in the subject line.

