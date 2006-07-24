Dance
LATIN FLAIR The 10th annual Latino Cultural Festival opens with a performance by the dance company Noche Flamenca, featuring dancer Soledad Barrio. Wednesday, 8 p.m., Queens Theater in the Park, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 47th Avenue and 104th Street, Flushing, Queens, 718-760-0064, $30 in advance, $35 day of show.
