Family

HEALING WOUNDS Antonio Pagliarulo reads from his young-adult novel, “A Different Kind of Heat” (Random House), about a young girl’s recovery after watching the murder of her brother. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.

READ AND SEE “Meet the Met in Sunset Park,” an art and literacy fair for children, includes free family passes to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as programs teaching children about art. Saturday, 12:30–4 p.m., Lutheran Family Health Center, Family Support Center, 6025 Sixth Ave. at 61st Street, Sunset Park, Brooklyn, 718-630-7175, free.

