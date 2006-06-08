Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PARK FLAVOR The Village Alliance presents the annual Taste of the Village, raising funds for the upkeep of Washington Square Park. Local restaurants offering tastings include Otto Enoteca Pizzeria, the Spotted Pig, EN Japanese Brasserie, and La Palapa Cocina Mexicana. Tonight, 6 p.m., Washington Square Park, Fifth Avenue and Washington Square North, 212-777-2173, $40.

SMOKED FLAVOR The Big Apple Barbecue Block Party features pitmasters from all over the country serving their versions of pulled pork, ribs, brisket, and other barbecued meats. Live music and seminars are offered. Saturday and Sunday, noon, Madison Square Park, from Fifth and Madison avenues and 23rd and 26th streets, 212-228-3585 ext. 25, $7 for one plate, $125 and $200 for passes. For complete information, go to bigapplebbq.org.