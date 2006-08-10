Food & Drink

The New York Sun

SUPER TUSCANS Beppe restaurant presents a nightlong dinner and tasting of olive oils harvested in 2005 from the restaurant’s holdings in Tuscany. Dishes include chicken liver and white bean crostini, brined Heritage Farms pork chops, and corn gelato with olive oil and salt. The dishes are prepared by chef Marc Taxiera. Tomorrow, 5:30–11:30 p.m., Beppe restaurant, 45 E. 22nd St., between Broadway and Park Avenue South, 212-982-8422, $60.

SUMMER BOUNTY Chanterelle restaurant presents a “Summer Cheese, Summer Fruit, Summer Wine” discussion and tasting. Fromager Adrian Murcia discusses how to pack the perfect picnic basket. Sunday, 4 p.m., Chanterelle restaurant, 2 Harrison St. at Hudson Street, 212-966-6960, $55, reservations suggested.

