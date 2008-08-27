Let’s Go Out Tonight: Amour de Braxe — August 28, 2008

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MUSIC

FRENCH HOUSE AT HOME Electronic dance music over the past three years has been, to put it lightly, on the rise: Not only are homebred artists, such as Santogold and MGMT, speeding toward widespread popularity around the world, but French DJs and performers are finding love and affection here in America. Alan Braxe, based in Paris, is no exception. His original music and remixes of songs by such artists as Britney Spears and Björk are constantly leaked on Web logs, and his DJ sets usually involve swaying groups of grinning hipsters dancing to such songs as his blithe remix, with Fred Falke, of an otherwise mediocre single, “Bossy,” by hip-hop singer Kelis. Mr. Braxe spins tonight at Santos Party House, a new venue in Chinatown opened by rocker Andrew W.K., with a local electronic group, 33Hz, kicking off the night. 10 p.m., Santos Party House, 100 Lafayette St. at Walker Street, 212-714-4646, $10.