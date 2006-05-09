Photography
OVER HILL, OVER DALE Photographer Mark Wyse examines Southern California’s lush valleys, looking from a distance at the mansions situated on oceanic cliffs covered in bright pink flowers and bougainvillea. Through Friday, May 26, Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, noon-6 p.m., Danziger Projects, 521 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, free.
