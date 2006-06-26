Reading
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
ROUND TABLE TRIBUTE Kevin Fitzpatrick reads from and discusses his book “A Journey into Dorothy Parker’s New York” (Roaring Forties) as part of the salon series “Reliving The Round Table: Cocktails and Culture at the Historic Algonquin Hotel.” Tonight, 6 p.m., Algonquin Hotel, 59 W. 44th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-840-6800, $25, $65 for optional prix-fixe dinner.
