Readings
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BATTER UP The summer reading series Madison Square Reads features authors Lawrence Hogan and Roger Kahn reading from their works about baseball. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Madison Square Park, Farragut Monument, 25th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues, 212-538-6667, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.