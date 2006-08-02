This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MY NEIGHBORHOOD The Park Lit summer reading series concludes with presentations by writers from the online journal Mr. Beller’s Neighborhood. Contributors include Denise Campbell, Thomas Ziegler, Patrick Gallagher, Kate Angus, and Thomas Beller. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Riverside Park, Red Shade Plaza, 62nd Street and the Hudson River, 212-696-6609, free.

WARTALES Alessandro Baricco reads from “An Iliad” (Knopf), a reimagined version of the Greek tale. The event is presented as part of the Central Park SummerStage festival. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, free.