ARTY TUNES The Jazz Museum in Harlem and the Rubin Museum of Art collaborate on Harlem in the Himalayas, a series of 12 concerts featuring musicians who perform pieces inspired by an exhibit, “Take to the Sky: Flying Mystics in Himalayan Art,” currently being shown at the Rubin. This week’s performer is Ted Nash and his band. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Rubin Museum of Art, 150 W. 17th St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-620-5000 ext. 344, $15 in advance, $20 at the doors.

SMALL–TOWN STORIES Writer Peter Neofotis presents a dramatic and comedic reading of three short stories situated in the town of Concord, Va., “The Vultures,” “The Abandoned Church,” and “The Ancients.” Saturday, 6 p.m., Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia St., between 4th and Bleecker streets, 212-989-9319, free.