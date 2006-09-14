This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WAR COMICS Graphic novelists David Lloyd and Garth Ennis discuss their works, including “V for Vendetta” and “War Stories.” Tonight, 5 p.m., Jim Hanley’s Universe, 4 W. 33rd St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-268-7088, free.

I HEART CALIFORNIA A contributing editor to the Nation, Amy Wilentz, reads from her essays “I Feel Earthquakes More Often Than They Happen: Coming to California in the Age of Schwarzenegger” (Simon & Schuster), about the collision of politics, movie stars, and natural disasters in the Golden State. Refreshments are served. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Corner Bookstore, 1313 Madison Ave. at 93rd Street, 212-831-3554, free.

A ROOM OF THEIR OWN The creative writing program at New York University begins its Fall Reading series with a reading by the six women recipients of this year’s Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Awards. Featured writers include Melissa Range, Rivka Galchen, and Sharifa Rhodes-Pitts. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Glucksman Ireland House, New York University, 1 Washington Mews at Fifth Avenue, 212-998-8816, free.