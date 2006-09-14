The New York Sun

Readings

WAR COMICS Graphic novelists David Lloyd and Garth Ennis discuss their works, including “V for Vendetta” and “War Stories.” Tonight, 5 p.m., Jim Hanley’s Universe, 4 W. 33rd St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-268-7088, free.

I HEART CALIFORNIA A contributing editor to the Nation, Amy Wilentz, reads from her essays “I Feel Earthquakes More Often Than They Happen: Coming to California in the Age of Schwarzenegger” (Simon & Schuster), about the collision of politics, movie stars, and natural disasters in the Golden State. Refreshments are served. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Corner Bookstore, 1313 Madison Ave. at 93rd Street, 212-831-3554, free.

A ROOM OF THEIR OWN The creative writing program at New York University begins its Fall Reading series with a reading by the six women recipients of this year’s Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Awards. Featured writers include Melissa Range, Rivka Galchen, and Sharifa Rhodes-Pitts. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Glucksman Ireland House, New York University, 1 Washington Mews at Fifth Avenue, 212-998-8816, free.

