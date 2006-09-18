This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WORDS WORTH Poets David Lehman and Billy Collins discuss the recently expanded anthology “The Oxford Book of American Poetry” (Oxford), which now includes the work of more than 200 bards. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., between Park Avenue and Broadway, 212-253-0810, free.

MYTHICAL BATTLES A history and classics professor at Cornell University, Barry Strauss, discusses his book “The Trojan War: A New History” (Simon & Schuster), comparing myths to recorded history. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Cooper Union, the Wollman Lounge, 51 Astor Place, between Third and Fourth avenues, 212-353-4158, free.

IN JULIA’S KITCHEN Alex Prud’homme reads from “My Life in France” (Knopf) the posthumously completed memoir of his great-aunt, Julia Child. The book recounts the American gourmet’s 1948 sojourn where she discovered French cuisine. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bottlerocket Wine & Spirit, 5 W. 19th St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-929-2323, free.

EVERYBODY HURTS As part of the Writer’s Voice Visiting Author Series, Rachel Sherman reads from her debut collection of short stories, “The First Hurt” (Open City), which includes tales of adolescent alienation in exurbia. Friday, 8 p.m., George Washington Lounge, West Side YMCA, 5 W. 63rd St., between Central Park West and Broadway, 212-875-4273, free.