This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

1980—1990 Amy Arbus discusses “On the Street” (Welcome Enterprises), a collection of portraits of the city’s downtown denizens — including Madonna and the Clash — whom she photographed for the Village Voice. Tonight, 7 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place, between Broadway and Lafayette, 212-420-1322, free.

EVERYBODY HURTS As part of the Writer’s Voice Visiting Author Series, Rachel Sherman reads from her debut collection of short stories, “The First Hurt” (Open City), which includes tales of adolescent alienation in exurbia. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., George Washington Lounge, West Side YMCA, 5 W. 63rd St., between Central Park West and Broadway, 212-875-4273, free.

