This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GALLERY CHAT The Camera Club of New York presents a talk with photography gallery owner Daniel Cooney, who speaks about the artists he represents and his experience as the director of online photographs at Sothebys.com. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Camera Club of New York, 853 Broadway at 14th Street, second floor, 212-260-9927, $10 general, free for members.

IMMIGRATION WOES Asia Society and the Immigration Policy Center present “The Engineer and the Busboy: Immigration, Jobs and the Global Economy,” a discussion on how new laws affect Asian immigration to America. Panelists include a professor of industrial relations at Cornell University, Vernon Briggs, and a lecturer in law from Stanford University, Dan Siciliano. A senior fellow at the Immigration Policy Center, Peter Salins, moderates. Tonight, 7 p.m., Asia Society, 725 Park Ave. at 70th Street, 212-288-6400, free.

