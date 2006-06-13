This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SONGWRITING LEGEND The Philoctetes Center and Film Forum presents a screening of Lian Lunson’s biographical film “Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man” (2006). Performers in the film include Rufus and Martha Wainwright, Nick Cave, and Jarvis Cocker. A post-screening discussion includes a biographer of Mr.Cohen, Ira Nadel, and rock historian Andy Schwartz. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., screening room of the Tribeca Grand Hotel, 2 Sixth Ave., between White and Walker streets, 646-422-0645, free.

FEMALE WRITERS The Journalism Under Fire series presents “Aren’t Women Citizens?,” a discussion on women’s opinions in news stories. Panelists include a professor at the Missouri School of Journalism, Geneva Overholser, and the vice president of Communications Research Associates, Sheila Gibbons. Tonight, 7 p.m., the New School, Swayduck Auditorium, 65 Fifth Ave., between 13th and 14th streets, 212-229-5667, $5.

CLASS CONFLICT Members of the press, including the host of “Democracy Now!,” Amy Goodman,and a BBC investigative reporter, Greg Palast, present a talk on the “The New Class War in America.” Tonight, 7 p.m., New York Society for Ethical Culture, 2 W. 64th St. at Central Park West, 212-874-5210 ext. 144, $10.

FRENCH ART A professor of art history at the Universite de Geneve, Marcel Roethlisberger,presents “Liotard Beyond the Exhibition,” a discussion based on the recent exhibit of works by Swiss Master Jean-Etienne Liotard.The talk also focuses on Liotard’s position in the art world during his lifetime. Tomorrow, 6 p.m., the Frick Collection, 1 E. 70th St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-288-0700, free.

RESTAURANTS AND GENDER The Fales Collection presents a discussion titled “Women Who Cook for a Living in New York and Why There Aren’t More of Them.” Panelists include chefs Rozanne Gold and Jody Williams, and a professor of public health at New York University, Krishnendu Ray. Thursday, 4 p.m., NYU, Kimmel Center for University Life, 60 Washington Square South at LaGuardia Place, 212-992-9018, $10.

HUMAN RIGHTS A professor at Syracuse University, Paula Johnson, speaks on “Attaining Peace and Justice in the Aftermath of Human Rights Abuses in African Contexts,” analyzing in particular the recent human rights violations in Rwanda and Darfur.The event is presented by the New York County Lawyers Association.

Thursday, 6 p.m., NYCLA Home of Law, 14 Vesey St., between Church Street and Broadway, 212-267-2600, free.