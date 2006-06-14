The New York Sun

COCOONS AND BEYOND Rick Cech,author of “Butterflies of the East Coast, An Observer’s Guide” (Princeton), presents a lecture on butterflies in New York, exploring how they adapt to the city environment. Mr. Cech gives advice on how amateur observers can spot butterflies in the city. Tonight, 6 p.m., Lighthouse Auditorium, 111 E. 59th St., between Lexington and Park avenues, 212-691-7483, free.

FRENCH ART A professor of art history at the Universite de Geneve, Marcel Roethlisberger,presents “Liotard Beyond the Exhibition,” a discussion based on the recent exhibit of works by Swiss Master Jean-Etienne Liotard. The talk also focuses on Liotard’s position in the art world during his lifetime. Tonight, 6 p.m., the Frick Collection, 1 E. 70th St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-288-0700, free.

