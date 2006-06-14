This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

COCOONS AND BEYOND Rick Cech,author of “Butterflies of the East Coast, An Observer’s Guide” (Princeton), presents a lecture on butterflies in New York, exploring how they adapt to the city environment. Mr. Cech gives advice on how amateur observers can spot butterflies in the city. Tonight, 6 p.m., Lighthouse Auditorium, 111 E. 59th St., between Lexington and Park avenues, 212-691-7483, free.

FRENCH ART A professor of art history at the Universite de Geneve, Marcel Roethlisberger,presents “Liotard Beyond the Exhibition,” a discussion based on the recent exhibit of works by Swiss Master Jean-Etienne Liotard. The talk also focuses on Liotard’s position in the art world during his lifetime. Tonight, 6 p.m., the Frick Collection, 1 E. 70th St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-288-0700, free.