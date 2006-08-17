Talks
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
PARTY TALK The New York Young Republican Club presents a discussion by the chairman of the Republican National Committee, Ken Mehlman, as part of the club’s monthly meeting. The organization is collecting donation for troops abroad. Suggested items include sunscreen, lip balm, trail mix, and granola bars. Tonight, 7 p.m., Union League Club, 38 E. 37th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-465-3377, free. Reservations by e-mail required to rsvp@nyrrc.com.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.