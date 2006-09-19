This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CHILDREN GROWING UP “Panic Attack–Living in a State of Fear: Parenting: Why Are We Afraid to Let Go?” is a panel discussion about how childhood has come to be viewed as a dangerous time of life and the consequences of insulating children from risk. Panelists include writer Nancy McDermott and psychologist Sharna Olfman. Tonight, 7 p.m., the New School University, 55 W. 13th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 2nd floor, 212-229-5488, $9.

CIVIL WAR BUFFS The dean of the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism, Nicholas Lemann, and a professor of history at Columbia, Eric Foner, discuss Mr. Lemann’s historical account “Redemption: The Last Battle of the Civil War” (Farrar, Straus, & Giroux). Tonight, 7:30 p.m., School of International Affairs Building, Columbia University, Broadway at 116th Street, 212-854-4132, free.