CHILDREN GROWING UP “Panic Attack–Living in a State of Fear: Parenting: Why Are We Afraid to Let Go?” is a panel discussion about how childhood has come to be viewed as a dangerous time of life and the consequences of insulating children from risk. Panelists include writer Nancy McDermott and psychologist Sharna Olfman. Tonight, 7 p.m., the New School University, 55 W. 13th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 2nd floor, 212-229-5488, $9.

CIVIL WAR BUFFS The dean of the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism, Nicholas Lemann, and a professor of history at Columbia, Eric Foner, discuss Mr. Lemann’s historical account “Redemption: The Last Battle of the Civil War” (Farrar, Straus, & Giroux). Tonight, 7:30 p.m., School of International Affairs Building, Columbia University, Broadway at 116th Street, 212-854-4132, free.

