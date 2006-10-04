This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

STATE OF MIND The city chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association features a panel discussion, “The Elusive Promise of Alzheimer’s Research: Where Are We Now?” during its annual chapter meeting. Panelists include a professor of neurology at Columbia University, Dr. Richard Mayeux, and a professor of psychiatry at New York University, Mony De Leon. Tonight, 6 p.m., Rockefeller University, Caspary Auditorium, 1230 York Ave. at 66th Street, 212-983-6906 ext. 221, free.

TRUST THE MAN The New York Society for Ethical Culture and the Graduate School of Journalism at the University of California–Berkeley present “Ethics and Journalism: Should We Trust the Media?,” a discussion of critical issues facing the press and broadcast outlets. Featured panelists include journalist Helen Thomas, the editor in chief of New York magazine, Adam Moss, and the managing editor of Time magazine, Richard Stengel.The dean of the graduate school, Orville Schell, is moderator of the event.

Tonight, 7 p.m., NYSEC, 2 W. 64th St. at Central Park West, 212-874-5210, free.