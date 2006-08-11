This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GREATEST SHOW IN THE EAST VILLAGE Circus Contraption presents “Grand American Traveling Dime Museum,” a circus for grown-ups featuring live aerial acts, acrobatics, juggling, dance, and physical comedy. Friday through Saturday, September 23, Wednesday–Sunday, 8 p.m., Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., between 9th and 10th streets, 212-352-3101, $15.

ONE-MAN HAMLET Hope and Hell Theater and Center Stage New York present a one-man performance of “Hamlet” featuring Indian-British actor Raoul Bhaneja.The performance is directed by Robert Ross Parker. Saturday and Sunday, 8 p.m., Center Stage New York, 48 W. 21st St., between Broadway and Sixth Avenue, 212-352-3101, $12.