Lieberman’s Motive

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

As Senator McCain nears a decision on his vice presidential running mate, New York magazine has issued a reprise of the Lieberman question. The author, Michael Idov, spends a good bit of time on what pent-up resentments might animate the erstwhile Democrat from Connecticut to side with the Republicans. Writes Mr. Idov: “The real reason he’s backing McCain, Lieberman says, is because he believes in the kind of foreign policy that the Democrats don’t provide anymore: unflinching on Iraq, Iran, and Russia, and unfailingly loyal to Israel (he invokes Nixon’s line about ‘loading every plane’ with weapons for Israel to explain what kind of president McCain will be).” In other words, Freud can take a hike.