McCain for New York?

A news article in Sunday’s New York Times seemed to take it for granted: “Playing such a high-profile role for Mr. McCain could haunt Mr. Giuliani in a New York contest. Many of the conservatives he has become close to on the McCain campaign could prove toxic among New York voters.” It may seem self-evident to the New York Times. But the idea that Senator McCain — who has taken positions to the left of the Bush administration on global warming, embryonic stem cell research, torture, and tax cuts — is so toxically conservative that he would taint Mayor Giuliani if Mr. Giuliani decides to run for governor is just silly.

The polls indicate that Mr. McCain himself is increasingly popular in New York. A Siena Research Institute Poll released yesterday found Mr. McCain has narrowed Mr. Obama’s lead in the state among registered voters to just eight percentage points. Back in June, Mr. Obama was leading by eighteen percentage points. To put it in context, Senator Kerry defeated President Bush in New York in 2004 by a margin of 19 percentage points, even though Mr. Bush held the Republican National Convention in New York City. If other polls confirm this narrowing margin, Mr. McCain may want to try seriously contesting New York by opening a campaign headquarters in the state and making some campaign appearances, or at least sending proxies. There are 31 electoral votes at stake.