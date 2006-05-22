Aruban Arrested in Holloway Case

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands – Dutch police have arrested a new suspect in last year’s disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba, the Netherlands’ national broadcaster reported.

NOS said police in Utrecht had arrested the suspect, but it was unclear where and when. The new suspect was said to be of Aruban nationality and an acquaintance of another suspect in the case, Joran van der Sloot.

Mr. van der Sloot is the last person known to have seen Holloway alive. He says he left her alone on a beach after the pair kissed. Holloway’s parents are attempting to sue Mr. van der Sloot, 18, in a New York court. Their suit alleges he imprisoned and sexually assaulted Holloway and caused her disappearance.