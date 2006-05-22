The New York Sun

Join
National

Aruban Arrested in Holloway Case

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands – Dutch police have arrested a new suspect in last year’s disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba, the Netherlands’ national broadcaster reported.

NOS said police in Utrecht had arrested the suspect, but it was unclear where and when. The new suspect was said to be of Aruban nationality and an acquaintance of another suspect in the case, Joran van der Sloot.

Mr. van der Sloot is the last person known to have seen Holloway alive. He says he left her alone on a beach after the pair kissed. Holloway’s parents are attempting to sue Mr. van der Sloot, 18, in a New York court. Their suit alleges he imprisoned and sexually assaulted Holloway and caused her disappearance.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use