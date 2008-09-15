The New York Sun

Crowds Try To Break Into Signing Hall

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
HARARE, Zimbabwe — Thousands of supporters of Zimbabwe’s rival political parties are trying to break into the hall where their leaders just signed an historic power-sharing deal.

Police are trying to keep out several thousand people who began pressing against the gate and fence as the ceremony ended today.

An Associated Press reporter watched police fire warning shots and use riot dogs but fail keep out to several hundred people who broke through the gates but did not reach the hall.

The rival crowds had been throwing stones at each other outside the convention center where several African leaders witnessed President Mugabe and main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai sign the deal.

