Despite Truce, Missiles Fired From Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Palestinian Arab militants in Gaza fired three rockets at Israel early yesterday, despite reports that they had agreed to halt such attacks.

Palestinian Arab officials said earlier that the main militant groups — Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades — had agreed to stop firing rockets if Israel calls off its Gaza offensive.

The groups, who recently met with the Palestinian Arab leader, Mahmoud Abbas, in Gaza City, denied an agreement had been reached.

The talks were sponsored by Mr. Abbas and Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh of Hamas, said the officials, who declined to be named because the meeting was closed.

An aide to Mr. Abbas, Nabil Shaath, said the Palestinian Arabs were in agreement that Israel and the militants should call a cease-fire.

“A cease-fire is a cease-fire. It has to be accepted by the two parties, and it has to lead to a resolution of all the outstanding issues” in Gaza, Mr. Shaath said in an interview.