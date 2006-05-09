Foreign Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PERSIAN GULF

U.S. SOLDIER, DOZENS OF IRAQIS DIE IN IRAQ’S LATEST BLOODSHED

BAGHDAD, Iraq – Violence killed at least 34 people including an American soldier as efforts to finish choosing the new Cabinet bogged down yesterday in a web of conflicting interests.

Officials said Iraqi parties may look outside parliament to find candidates for some key posts. One lawmaker said the outgoing deputy prime minister, Ahmad Chalabi, a former Pentagon favorite, had been mentioned to head the Interior Ministry. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the talks are secret, acknowledged that Mr. Chalabi was a long shot.

The American soldier was killed when a roadside bomb struck a military convoy yesterday southeast of Baghdad, according to an American statement. The command did not specify the location, but Iraqi police reported a bombing damaged an American convoy between the Shiite holy cities of Karbala and Najaf.

In a separate statement, the American command said one American soldier was killed and another wounded during a clash Sunday near Tal Afar, 260 miles northwest of Baghdad.

– Associated Press

MIDDLE EAST

CONFRONTATION BREWS AMONG PALESTINIAN ARABS

ABASSAN, Gaza Strip – Militants from the Hamas and Fatah movements clashed with assault rifles and shoulder-held missiles yesterday, killing three people in the latest sign the rivals could be heading toward a large-scale confrontation.

Prime Minister Haniyeh of Hamas called for restraint and ordered his security chief to impose order. But tensions remained high as the sides accused each other of instigating the violence.

Yesterday’s violence began before dawn in the farming community of Abassan in southeastern Gaza. Hamas tried to kidnap a Fatah member, apparently to settle an old score, a Fatah spokesman,Tawfiq Abu Khoussa, said.The kidnapping ignited several hours of violence that included more kidnappings and fire fights, including one exchange that sent civilians ducking for cover. One Hamas terrorist was killed. All captives were released after negotiations.

– Associated Press

PERSIAN GULF

SEIZED DOCUMENTS HIGHLIGHT AL QAEDA IN IRAQ’S STRATEGY, CONCERNS

BAGHDAD, Iraq – Al Qaeda in Iraq is worried that its forces are unable to secure solid footholds within Baghdad, according to documents released yesterday by the American military. American military officials said. The terrorist group is concerned about disorganization within its cells in the Baghdad area, with one extremist describing them as simply a “daily annoyance” to the Iraqi government. The military said the documents were seized during April 16 raids in the Youssifiyah area, 12 miles south of the capital.

The other document released yesterday outlined the group’s strategy in Baghdad.

Focusing on Baghdad, as explained by the strategy document, would force the American military to shift resources there and allow militants to regroup in their traditional bases. It also reiterates Mr. al-Zarqawi’s long-stated goal of targeting the country’s majority Shiites. But the strategy document complains that “the strength of the brothers in Baghdad” is based mostly on car bombs and “groups of assassins lacking any organized military capabilities.”

– Associated Press