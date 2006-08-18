Foreign Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Bomb Plot Suspects To Be Held Another Week

LONDON — British investigators were granted another week to question 23 suspects in an alleged plot to blow up trans-Atlantic jetliners, and a Pakistan official said authorities there were seeking a British Muslim, an Eritrean, and a Pakistani in connection with the case.

— Associated Press

Paris Police Evict 1,000 Migrants

PARIS — Riot police stood by yesterday as an operation began to clear up to 1,000 migrants from a former student hostel that became one of Europe’s biggest squats. Hundreds of officers sealed off access to the rundown block on the outskirts of Paris. An activist assisting the immigrants said children were crying as the eviction began at 7 a.m. Many people had barricaded themselves in their rooms in the block. Undocumented immigrants found at the squat face being deported. Critics of the raid said the eviction was inspired by the immigration crackdown by the interior minister, Nicolas Sarkozy, a presidential contender.

— The Daily Telegraph

China Will Curb Access To Internet Short Films

BEIJING — China will regulate video on the Internet following a surge in satirical items in which real film clips are remade into video spoofs. Beginning in late August or September, only authorized Web sites such as sina.com, sohu.com, and netease.com will be allowed to show short films, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

— Associated Press

Japan, Russia Negotiate Over Fishermen

TOKYO — Japan dispatched diplomats yesterday to negotiate the release of three fishermen detained by Russia after a high-seas shooting that killed a fellow crew member. Tokyo said the incident could affect ties with Moscow. A Russian patrol boat opened fire on the fishing vessel, killing one Japanese man in the latest flare up of a 60-year-old territorial dispute over a series of islands claimed by both nations.

— Associated Press

Polar Ice Cap Eruptions Cause Mars’s Dark Spots

LOS ANGELES — Mars’s southern polar ice cap is believed to erupt in a violent fit of heated gas every spring in a process that helps explain why the Red Planet has dark spots in that region, scientists said Wednesday. Jets of carbon dioxide gas burst from the ice cap as it warms every spring, carrying dark sand and dust that fall back to the surface as dark splotches.

— Associated Press