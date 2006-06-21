Meeting Between Olmert and Abbas Put at Risk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JERUSALEM – An Israeli missile aimed at terrorists killed three young Palestinian Arabs in a refugee camp yesterday, clouding prospects for a possible meeting between Israeli and Palestinian Arab leaders later this week when they attend the same breakfast in Jordan.

Israeli aircraft fired the missile at a car carrying terrorists in the crowded Jebaliya camp in northern Gaza Strip, but killed a 5-year-old boy and two girls aged 7 and 16, hospital officials said. Eight other people were injured in the blast, which Israel’s Channel 2 TV said was “another failed assassination attempt, and again innocent civilians were hit.”