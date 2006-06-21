The New York Sun

Meeting Between Olmert and Abbas Put at Risk

JERUSALEM – An Israeli missile aimed at terrorists killed three young Palestinian Arabs in a refugee camp yesterday, clouding prospects for a possible meeting between Israeli and Palestinian Arab leaders later this week when they attend the same breakfast in Jordan.

Israeli aircraft fired the missile at a car carrying terrorists in the crowded Jebaliya camp in northern Gaza Strip, but killed a 5-year-old boy and two girls aged 7 and 16, hospital officials said. Eight other people were injured in the blast, which Israel’s Channel 2 TV said was “another failed assassination attempt, and again innocent civilians were hit.”

