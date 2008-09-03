The New York Sun

South Korea Confirms North Restoring Nuclear Facilities

ASSOCIATED PRESS
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it has confirmed that North Korea started work to restore its nuclear facilities.

The Foreign Ministry said today that South Korea, America, and other members of the six-party group of countries are working closely together to determine how to respond to the North Korean move.

Earlier today, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News agency reported that North Korea started putting its Yongbyon nuclear facility back together yesterday, days after it halted disablement work.

North Korea claims America has not held up its end of a nuclear disarmament deal because it has not removed the North from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.

