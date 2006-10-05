S. Korea, Russia Try to Stop N. Korea

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The president of South Korea reportedly ordered his government to send a “grave warning” to North Korea about the consequences of a nuclear test, and Russia said it was trying to dissuade Pyongyang from conducting it.

Amid the rising tensions, Japan’s Kyodo News agency said an American military plane capable of detecting radiation took off from southern Japan, believed to be part of American efforts to monitor for signs of a North Korean test.

North Korea threatened Tuesday to conduct a nuclear test to prove it is a nuclear power. Pyongyang claims it has nuclear weapons and needs them to deter an American attack, but hasn’t performed any known test to verify that.

President Roh huddled in Seoul with his top security adviser and ordered his government to send the “grave warning” to North Korea about the consequences of a test, Yonhap news agency reported.

Mr. Roh also ordered the government to draw up a “contingency plan” if the nuclear standoff with North Korea worsens, Yonhap reported, citing unidentified presidential staff. At the same time, he instructed his government to step up diplomatic efforts to forestall a North Korean test, the report said.

Calls to the presidential office went unanswered on the first day of a three-day holiday.

In Warsaw, Poland, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow was trying to dissuade North Korea from testing a nuclear weapon.

“We must do everything so that that doesn’t happen,” Mr. Lavrov said at a news conference. “We are working with the leadership of North Korea to stop steps that could negatively impact the situation.”

The North’s announcement also prompted outcry from China, the North’s main ally. Beijing’s ambassador to the United Nations urged Pyongyang Wednesday not to go ahead with a test, warning of “serious consequences.”

Wang Guangya said at the U.N. that “no one is going to protect” North Korea, if it goes ahead with “bad behavior.”

“I think if North Koreans do have the nuclear test, I think that they have to realize that they will face serious consequences,” Wang said Wednesday.

The comment was China’s most forceful public response yet to its ally’s announcement Tuesday, and a break with Beijing’s usual conciliatory strategy of avoiding warnings to or criticism of the North.

Beijing – the North’s main source of food and fuel aid – had previously appealed for restraint but hasn’t said what it might do if Pyongyang detonates a bomb.

The rebuke could spell trouble for North Korea, which faces a relatively united front against its nuclear aspirations, in sharp contrast to the fractured reaction to a series of North Korean missile tests in July. At that time, China accused Japan of overreacting in calling for sanctions.

Kyodo reported the American military plane had taken off from southern Japan, and public broadcaster NHK carried video of what it said was an American plane taking off from the American air base at Kadena, Okinawa.

Col. Anne Morris of U.S. Forces Japan refused to confirm the Kyodo report, saying she was not authorized to talk specifically about ongoing operations, but she said American forces were on alert for any moves by the North.

“Of course, everybody is being vigilant. But the American position remains that we hope North Korea will allow the situation to be resolved diplomatically,” she said.

An official at Japan’s Defense Agency who declined to give his name, citing protocol, said he was unaware that such a plane had taken off from Okinawa. He said Japan was not informed of individual reconnaissance or other flights by American forces in Japan.

Earlier Thursday, a pro-North Korean newspaper based in Japan warned that Pyongyang was not bluffing.

“The nuclear test statement was not empty language, but announced on the premise of action,” the Choson Sinbo said. “Carrying out a nuclear test is an inevitable conclusion … under a condition where (the country) declared possession of nuclear weapons in February last year.”

The paper, run by an association of North Korean residents in Japan, is not part of the North’s official media but is considered one of its propaganda tools. Its articles are believed to reflect the country’s position.

It hedged its warning by saying the crisis can be overcome if America begins to take action toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with “the same goal” of North Korea.

In his first reaction to the North’s announcement, Mr. Roh called Wednesday for a “cool-headed and stern” response and ordered his government to let the North know what the consequences would be if it goes ahead with a test.