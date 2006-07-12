The New York Sun

Join
National

Saddam Judge Halts Trial in Effort To Resolve Boycott

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

BAGHDAD, Iraq — Two defendants in the trial of Saddam Hussein made their closing arguments yesterday before the judge adjourned the proceedings for nearly two weeks in an attempt to resolve a boycott of the court by the former Iraqi leader and his lawyers.

The chief judge, Raouf Abdel-Rahman, said the court would resume on July 24 and warned that if the lawyers did not agree to return by then, court-appointed lawyers would make the final arguments for Saddam and three other top defendants in the case.

“The absence of the original lawyers to defend the defendant will harm the client’s case,” the judge said.

It was not clear if the long adjournment would delay verdicts in the nine-month-old trial, expected in mid-August. The court had hoped to hear the closing arguments for all eight defendants this week.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use